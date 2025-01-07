Angels Linked to $26M All-Star Outfielder as Potential Surprise Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Angels are determined to put their franchise-worst season behind them and look ahead at what 2025 holds for them.
That could include free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar.
The Angels have been linked to the All-Star outfielder, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Morosi also sees Profar being a better fit for the Halos than first baseman Pete Alonso.
More news: Angels Recently Retired Infielder Already Finds Next Job in MLB
"This man, for me, is a better fit than Pete Alonso would be with the Los Angeles Angels. ...There's still that uncertainty surrounding what they can expect from Mike Trout in 2025."
Trout is expected to be healthy in time for spring training but he might not be the team's everyday centerfielder. The front office, management, and Trout want the star to remain healthy for the entire season, and that could mean changing positions to a corner.
As a free agent, Profar is looking for a contract of at least three years. The length and value of such a deal might exceed what the Padres are willing to offer to bring him back to San Diego which could potentially open the door for other teams, such as the Angels, to sign him.
The Padres are trying to slash payroll while the Angels are increasing but not trying to go overboard. While the Angels appear to be a good fit for Profar, other MLB insiders like R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports predict that he will return to San Diego.
"Profar is a difficult player to evaluate: all the underlying measures indicated that last season contained real gains. At the same time, teams are right to be skeptical about age-31 breakout efforts," Anderson wrote. "For those reasons, Profar's top outcome always seemed to be returning to the Padres. Who knows, maybe one of the teams who came up short on Teoscar Hernández – be it the (Boston) Red Sox, (New York) Mets, whoever – decides to chance it with Profar in case he can put up another year like last."
The Padres entered the 2024 season with uncertainty in the outfield, but Profar delivered a standout performance. He posted a strong slash line of .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 94 runs across 668 plate appearances
Profar’s influence extends beyond his statistics, with his positive energy in the clubhouse being a valuable asset to any team.