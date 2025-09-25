Halos Today

Angels Linked to 4 Former Major Leaguers for Managerial Opening

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) celebrates with right fielder Torii Hunter (48) after the game against the Oakland Athletics at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 16, 2012.
Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) celebrates with right fielder Torii Hunter (48) after the game against the Oakland Athletics at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 16, 2012.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post recently mentioned four former players who could manage the Angels if Ron Washington does not return next year.

The biggest name on the list: Albert Pujols, the former Angels slugger who managed in the most recent Dominican Winter League season. He's shown potential as a bench boss and is already working for the Angels, under the terms of his personal services contract that extended 10 years beyond his retirement. He's currently working under the title of special assistant.

Longtime MLB infielder Michael Young, who starred on Washington's Texas Rangers teams a decade ago, is a Southern California native. In March, the Dallas Morning News mentioned Young as a possible successor to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

At the time, Evan Grant reported that Young "has had chances to take on a more active role [with the Rangers] but has declined, citing his family." Young did manage at the All-Star Futures Game in 2024.

Former Angels star Torii Hunter has been outspoken about his desire to manage. Like Pujols, he's also working for the Angels already as a special assistant to the general manager. Hunter was previously a baseball operations special assistant with the Minnesota Twins from
Another former Anaheim outfielder, Darin Erstad, coached the University of Nebraska baseball team for eight seasons before resigning in 2019. The 14-year MLB veteran described himself as a “parent Uber driver” and hockey coach to his children in Orange County when Nebraska retired his jersey in 2023.

Erstad said at the time that he misses baseball "every day," but did not regret prioritizing being present for his children.

Not mentioned by Sherman, but worth considering, is the possibility of Ray Montgomery's interim tag being lifted after the season. His candidacy is perhaps weakened by the Angels' record since he took over for Washington on an interim basis. The Angels were 36-38 after Washington managed his last game on June 19. They are 35-49 since.

Still, any speculation around who will manage the Angels in 2026 is premature. The Angels hold a team option on Washington's contract for next year, and it might make sense to allow him to work with the same core of young players who largely took a step forward in 2025.

