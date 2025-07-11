Angels Linked to $5.25 Million Pitcher, Ex-Halo in Potential Trade Deadline Move
While the Los Angeles Angels hang around the playoff race, there's real thought to the idea that the front office actually could be buyers rather than sellers with the trade deadline approaching.
The Angels could use help everywhere — though nabbing starting pitching help at the deadline would specifically be of the utmost importance.
When scouring the market, bigger names such as Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen likely will be pursued by division leaders. Sandy Alcantara falls into that category as well.
The Angels could be working on the edges to procure a name that might not be box-office — though someone that could help the team in a workmanlike fashion. This theoretically would be a pitcher that won't cost an arm and a leg to trade for.
More news: Former Angels Pitcher Passes Away
RJ Anderson of CBS Sports specifically believes that left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney could be a player of interest to the Halos down the stretch. Along with LA, the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers may also be potential fits.
"Heaney’s shiny ERA belies how both his strikeout and walk rates have veered in the wrong direction this season. His arsenal runs west to east, but it’s neither missing bats nor barrels like it has in the past. The league didn’t seem enamored with Heaney over the winter, when he settled for a one-year pact worth just over $5 million, and I’m not sure he’s provided anything to spark their kindling. Still, someone has to log innings between now and October, even if that someone disappears when it’s playoff time."
More news: Angels Front Office Criticized By Team Insider For Short-Sighted Decision Making
On the year, Heaney is 4-8 with a 4.41 ERA. His advanced analytics illustrate a pitcher that's not overly elite in any one category. Having said that, he is an unorthodox lefty with a plethora of offspeed pitches.
Heaney is also above-average in walk percentage and chase percentage. In a vacuum, he's a crafty veteran that will keep hitters off-balance, and one that won't walk players at an inordinate rate.
There's certainly a place for pitchers with this profile. The Pirates aren't going anywhere, and as such, the Halos might look to Pittsburgh as a possible trade partner when seeking an injection of depth and talent within the starting rotation.
More news: Angels Slammed by Insider for Latest Move to Stunt Team Development
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.