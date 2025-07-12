Angels Linked to $70 Million All-Star Infielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels are one of three teams The Athletic linked to Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon.
McMahon has had a subpar season so far, posting an OPS+ below league average for the ninth MLB season in a row with the most strikeouts in the National League. Batting aside, McMahon has a fielding run value of three, better than 79 percent of MLB.
The Rockies have been incredibly unimpressive in 2025, and a complete team rebuild is imminent. Unloading McMahon's $70 million contract could be the first step they take in reconstructing their franchise. After this season, McMahon has two full seasons left on his six-year deal.
"Part of Colorado’s current malaise owes to front office inactivity at prior deadlines, and McMahon might be its best piece to dangle this time around," The Athletic staff writes. "By now, McMahon is who he is as a hitter, striking out too much and producing at a level just below league average. But he’s an outstanding defender and the kind of complementary piece that could help a contender into October."
McMahon made his first All-Star game in 2024 with the Rockies, and posted a 2.5 WAR despite his below average offensive numbers. The third baseman can still hit for power, and has a respectable 12 homers this season.
The Angels third base options this season have also been underwhelming in their own respects. Offseason acquisition Yoan Moncada has been great offensively when healthy, however has only played 34 games so far this season after two spells on the injured list. Luis Rengifo, who has played third base otherwise, has a 61 OPS+ and currently has the worst WAR of his career so far.
Angels third basemen this season have the second-lowest fielding percentage and second most errors in MLB this season. Adding a defensive cornerstone like McMahon at the hot corner could give this Angels team the boost they need to squeak their way into the Wild Card.
