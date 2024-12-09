Angels Linked to All-Star Infielder Projected to Get $45 Million Deal
After losing a franchise-record 99 games in 2024, the Los Angeles Angels are looking to improve across the field and throughout the lineup this winter.
With the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings underway in Dallas, general manager Perry Minasian said he doesn't have a primary focus but did mention the bullpen and adding at least one more bat.
"We're trying to make the team better," Minasian said. "That's the goal. Doesn't mean it has to happen in these three days."
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register recently dove into the details of the roster makeup and suggest the Halos take a look at New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.
"As for position players, the best-case scenario among free agent hitters could be someone like second baseman Gleyber Torres, who would strain the Angels’ budget but probably not break it," Fletcher wrote in his Dec. 7 column. "He’d be a nice fit, because the Angels don’t have a fixture at second. They could then have Luis Rengifo play third, which is his better position, when Anthony Rendon isn’t available."
The Athletic projected the 28-year-old slugger would land a $45 million contract over three years.
"After struggling early in the season, Torres had a .780 OPS after the All-Star break and a .744 OPS in the playoffs. He was the Yankees’ leadoff hitter late in the season and proved himself as a capable table-setter. Torres might not be the superstar many expected, but at a position that’s relatively thin, plenty of teams could see him as a worthwhile upgrade," The Athletic wrote.
The 27-year-old has spent seven seasons in New York but has had an up-and-down tenure.
A former top prospect, Torres started strong, earning All-Star nods in his first two seasons and hitting a career-high 38 home runs in 2019. However, his power declined, with his slugging percentage dropping from .535 to below .370 in back-to-back seasons before recovering to around .450 in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, though, it fell again to .378.
Despite a slow start to 2024, Torres made adjustments after the All-Star break, finishing the second half with a .293/.361/.419 slash line over 61 games. By August, he had reclaimed the leadoff spot, providing solid production ahead of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the postseason, where he posted a .744 OPS over 14 games.