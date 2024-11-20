Angels Linked to Cy Young Winning Free Agent in Potential Blockbuster Deal
After a breakout 101-win season in 2023, the Baltimore Orioles made a key move by acquiring Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers to fill their ace role.
Burnes delivered on expectations, leading the staff with an All-Star-worthy first half, posting a 9-4 record and a 2.43 ERA in 19 starts, cementing his place as the team's top pitcher in his debut season.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Los Angeles Angels could be a good fit for Burnes.
"If Burnes has a desire to head west and pitch near his hometown, the Angels would be one of the teams in play for the SoCal native," Feinsand wrote. "Even after adding Kyle Hendricks early in the offseason, the Angels have an obvious need for frontline rotation help, though the club has very little history of spending big for starting pitching. If that changes, Burnes could be atop the Angels’ wish list."
The right-hander encountered some challenges in the second half of the season, finishing with a 6-5 record and a 3.69 ERA in 13 starts.
However, he shined in his lone postseason appearance, taking a tough 1-0 loss to the Royals despite pitching over eight innings of one-run ball.
With a strong record since 2020 and a 2.88 ERA, Burnes has positioned himself for a major payday, ranking as the No. 2 free agent in a recent MLB.com poll of front-office executives.
The Angels seem like a longshot to sign the former Cy Young winner as MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said on Monday that the Dodgers and Orioles “stand above the others” in the race for Burnes.
“There are two teams that stand above the others,” Morosi said. “Those are the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers. But I was told by a source in the last 12 hours or so that nothing is getting finalized yet. He is still having broad interest around the major leagues right now.”
Morosi isn't suggesting that Burnes only has two options, but with the contract he is commanding, it eliminates several opponents.
Per Feinsand, “Burnes figures to be seeking at least a six-year contract, likely putting him in the $175 million-$200 million range, a touch higher than the seven-year, $172 million deal Aaron Nola signed last year entering his age-31 campaign.”
After spending parts of the first six years of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, Burnes was traded to the Orioles last offseason and has thrown at least 193 innings in each of the last three seasons, having at least 200 strikeouts in every season from 2021-23.