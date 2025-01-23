Angels Linked to Former Dodgers $63 Million Starting Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to starting pitchers all offseason including a World Series hero from their crosstown rivals.
Jack Flaherty, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers, is still available on the free-agent market.
The Burbank native would be a good fit in Anaheim, according to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
"The Angels have added veterans Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks to join José Soriano and Tyler Anderson in the rotation so far this offseason, but the staff is still far from a strength and the No. 5 starter job is up for grabs," Reuter wrote. "Flaherty made good on a one-year deal in 2024 and turned in a terrific bounce-back season, but his market has still been slow to develop, and he is nowreportedly open to another short-term contract."
Now that the Dodgers have locked in Roki Sasaki, Flaherty is the best available starting pitcher on the market. He has been linked to the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, in addition to the Angels, but it seems unlikely that he remains with the World Series champs.
The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs have also been linked to Flaherty. Both clubs need starting pitching and Flaherty could be a nice fit for either. He would also give their fanbases a little more confidence heading into next season.
Flaherty proved himself worthy of a decent contract after stepping into an ace role with the Dodgers after they lost Tyler Glasnow to the injured list for the postseason. Despite his postseason experience, the 29-year-old struggled with consistency in five starts.
Flaherty posted a 7.36 ERA, allowing 18 runs over 22 innings, which could raise concerns for teams looking to sign him.
Major League Baseball insider Jeff Passan of ESPN still believes Flaherty will land a desirable contract but he might have to settle for something short term.
“Salaries for starters have been exceptional all winter, and with no qualifying offer attached to him and a tremendous 2024 season, Flaherty is still going to cash in, though it could be on a shorter-term deal,” Passan wrote.
Across the 2024 season, Flaherty recorded a 13-7 record and a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts for the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He also posted a 1.068 WHIP and struck out 194 batters in 162 innings.
According to spotrac's market value, Flaherty is predicted to get a contract around three years and $63 million.