Angels Linked to Former MVP Outfielder in Free Agency
MLB free agency is right around the corner, which means it's time for The Athletic's yearly ranking of the top free agents, complete with contract predictions and ideal team fits.
Although players officially enter free agency the day after the World Series wraps up, they’ll need to wait five days after the last out to sign with a new team.
According to Jim Bowden, this year’s free-agent class is led by Juan Soto, who’s projected to land a massive contract, likely between $550 million and $650 million. The top of the market also boasts four elite starting pitchers: Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, Max Fried, and possibly Roki Sasaki if the 23-year-old phenom becomes available.
For position players, the class includes power bats like first baseman Pete Alonso and right fielder Anthony Santander, along with two-way talents in first baseman Christian Walker and third baseman Alex Bregman.
While all of these names are at the top of the list, the Los Angeles Angels need to be looking lower and for some reason, No. 14 Cody Bellinger seems like a good fit, per Bowden.
Here is what Bowden had to say about Bellinger:
"Bellinger didn’t get the long-term deal he sought last offseason and again will probably have to take a shorter-term deal with a higher average annual value if he opts out of his three-year deal. The reason: He’s hit 20 or more home runs only once in five years and his production varies dramatically from year to year.
"Bellinger has won an MVP, a Rookie of the Year, two Silver Slugger awards, a Gold Glove Award and has been an All-Star twice in his eight-year career. However, his slash line over the past three seasons has been a roller coaster ride, which makes it difficult for teams to assess which version they would be getting in the coming years. Bellinger’s ability to play above-average defense at all three outfield positions and first base improves his market value."
This list will evolve as the league approaches the start of free agency. Some players might remain with their teams if they choose not to opt out of their contracts or if their clubs exercise options. Others might decide to retire. Plus, there could be more international players entering the mix.
For this ranking, Bowden included any player who could potentially hit free agency this November, even if that outcome seems unlikely for some.