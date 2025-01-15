Angels Linked to Potential $100M All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels are still in need of at least one more starting pitcher and could turn to an All-Star free agent from Los Angeles to fill the void.
Jack Flaherty is coming off a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers and could be the person the Angels turn to, even if it is a short term deal.
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Flaherty "would be a really strong fit" for the Halos.
"If we're talking about pitching, I would imagine they look at — if they're going for a bigger name guy — I think Jack Flaherty makes the most sense for them," Murray said in on The Baseball Insiders.
"They've got the California connection, they've always needed starting pitching, it seems like. And Flaherty would be a really strong fit there, even on a short-term deal or even a long-term deal. I would imagine, if it's with the Angels, it'll be a shorter-term deal."
More news: Angels Join 11 LA Sports Teams to Make More Than $8 Million Donation to Wildfire Relief Efforts
Angels owner Arte Moreno is highly unlikely to give a pitcher a long-term contract given his track record, but now that Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed Flaherty's willingness to go somewhere for a year or two, Moreno could be convinced.
“At least two — right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander — are open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on their discussions,” Rosenthal wrote.
The Angels will have to move quickly if they want to strike a deal with Flaherty because whoever doesn't sign Japanese free agent Roki Sasaki could turn to the right-handed veteran as a potential backup plan. The three finalists for Sasaki are the Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays.
Flaherty is set to begin his age-29 season with his value at an all-time high.
He’s coming off a stellar 2024 campaign, where he posted a combined 13-7 record with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Across 162 innings, Flaherty put up a 3.17 ERA, striking out 194 batters while issuing just 38 walks.
A former first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals, Flaherty made his MLB debut in 2017 and spent most of his career with the team.
Over his eight-year career, Flaherty holds a 55-41 record with a 3.63 ERA, racking up 942 strikeouts and 292 walks in 829.2 innings. His lifetime strikeout rate of 10.2 per nine innings underscores his ability to dominate on the mound.