Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe Makes Insane History With Yet Another Home Run
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe made franchise history Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians. O'Hoppe is the first Angels catcher to hit a home run in four consecutive games.
O'Hoppe hit a two-run blast in the Angels' 10-4 win over the Guardians Saturday, and has continued his streak Sunday.
Through his first six games, the Halos catcher is slashing .320/.346/.800.
“Honestly, I think it's a process,” O’Hoppe said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I'm just working on it every day. I don't feel like things are going well or bad. I feel very neutral and I’m gonna enjoy it and get some sleep and get to work again tomorrow."
The Los Angeles lineup is heating up after a slow Opening Day performance. While O'Hoppe made history Sunday, three-time MVP Mike Trout has had an RBI in each of his past five games.
“The offense has woken up,” said manager Ron Washington. “They’ve been swinging the bats since the second game of the season, and tonight we just put it together the way we know we’re capable of putting it together. We’re proud of the work they’re doing.”
The Angels are currently second in their division, trailing only the Texas Rangers. With a win over the Guardians Sunday, the Halos would improve to 6-3.
