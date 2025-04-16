Halos Today

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Out Again Wednesday vs Rangers in Surprising Development

Noah Camras

Apr 10, 2025; Tampa, Fl, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) is congratulated after he scores a run during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2025; Tampa, Fl, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) is congratulated after he scores a run during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe is out of the team's lineup again on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.

O'Hoppe, who sat out Tuesday dealing with an illness, said that he expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday. However, the team has released their lineup, and Travis d'Arnaud is catching and batting fifth.

More news: Angels' Anthony Rendon Replacement Could Face Elongated Absence With Injury

Here's the full Angels lineup Wednesday against the Rangers:

Angels Lineup Wednesday vs Rangers

1. Taylor Ward, LF
2. Luis Rengifo, 3B
3. Mike Trout, RF
4. Jorge Soler, DH
5. Travis d'Arnaud, C
6. Nolan Schanuel, 1B
7. Kyren Paris, 2B
8. Jo Adell, CF
9. Kevin Newman, SS

This story will be updated...

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News