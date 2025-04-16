Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Out Again Wednesday vs Rangers in Surprising Development
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe is out of the team's lineup again on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.
O'Hoppe, who sat out Tuesday dealing with an illness, said that he expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday. However, the team has released their lineup, and Travis d'Arnaud is catching and batting fifth.
Here's the full Angels lineup Wednesday against the Rangers:
Angels Lineup Wednesday vs Rangers
1. Taylor Ward, LF
2. Luis Rengifo, 3B
3. Mike Trout, RF
4. Jorge Soler, DH
5. Travis d'Arnaud, C
6. Nolan Schanuel, 1B
7. Kyren Paris, 2B
8. Jo Adell, CF
9. Kevin Newman, SS
This story will be updated...
