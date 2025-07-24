Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Shockingly Trying Out New Position
In all of the 467 professional North American games in which he's worn a glove, Logan O'Hoppe has been a catcher.
In another seven games, all this season with the Angels, O'Hoppe has been a designated hitter.
More news: Angels Coach Appears to Flip Off Umpire, Tempers Flare After Brutal Missed Calls
For a few minutes Wednesday in New York, O'Hoppe tried his hand at a new position — an intriguing development for the Angels' presumptive future and present catcher.
Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reported O’Hoppe spent about 15 minutes before Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets taking ground balls at third base, then another 10 minutes getting instruction from infield coach Ryan Goins.
According to Fletcher, O’Hoppe insisted afterward that he was “just messing around,” saying the session with Goins arose because “I like learning.”
More news: Angels Free Agent Pitcher Signs With AL West Rival
Yet no team has fewer Defensive Runs Saved from their catchers this season than the Angels. At a collective minus-10 DRS, they're tied with the Colorado Rockies for last in MLB through Tuesday. O'Hoppe, the primary catcher, is responsible for minus-7 DRS by himself.
The 25-year-old has thrown out only eight of 49 attempted base stealers. That 16 percent caught stealing rate represents a dropoff from 2024, when he threw out 26 percent of would-be base stealers.
More news: Former Angels Pitcher Set to Join Record 14th MLB Team
Against this backdrop, it's at least intriguing to contemplate what might happen if O'Hoppe takes well to the third base position in practice. And it's hard to accept the subject of his curiosity as mere fancy.
The Angels have gotten -2.0 bWAR from their third basemen this season, 29th in MLB. A contending team might be tempted to scour the trade market for help at the position before the July 31 trade deadline.
More news: Jo Adell Identifies Encouraging Trait Separating 2025 Angels From Years Past
The Angels are not a contending team — at least not yet. At 49-53, they are 4.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the third and final Wild Card berth in the American League. That makes it tempting to contemplate a postseason push, but hard to justify trading future prospects in service of a season with less than a 3 percent chance of making the playoffs (through Tuesday, according to FanGraphs).
It makes sense for the Angels to explore all their internal options before committing to bringing in any players from outside the organization. Still, it would be surprising to see O'Hoppe — a career catcher with ample time to improve at the position — make a position change midway through a season.
More news: Angels Remove All-Star Outfielder From Wednesday’s Game in Concerning Development
Fletcher notes that third basemen Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo are both trade candidates if the Angels fall further out of contention, which could elicit in a situation where someone needs to fill in at the position.
O'Hoppe might be a mere fill-in candidate if his third base experiment is a success. Even in that scenario, it makes sense for him to start breaking that glove in now.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.