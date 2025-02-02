Angels Looking to Make Major Additions Before Spring Training, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels have made a number of free agent signings, but the new additions provide depth more than anything. Fans are anxious for the Halos to bring in a big name before spring training, and the latest update indicates the Angels are at least inquiring about some stars.
On The Baseball Insiders podcast, Robert Murray said the Angels have been looking at a few big name free agents this winter.
“What I’ve heard— and I don’t have specific names— is that the Angels are looking at the bigger names now and then they’ll dive into some of the different markets," Murray said. "Especially one of them being like the bullpen market.”
When the Angels signed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, it appeared the organization was serious about turning a corner this season. But the Halos have yet to ink a deal with another star. There are still several needs on the roster, including the bullpen.
However, the reality of the Angels signing a star free agent such as Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, or Jack Flaherty seems like a long shot.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported he expects the Halos to add a few more players this offseason.
“I believe they are in play for a number of free agents right now, and it’s just a matter of where the market goes and who might want to play for them," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.
“I would expect that they’re gonna pick off some players in the weeks ahead," Rosenthal added. "I wouldn’t say guarantee it, but I’d expect it.”
The Angels should certainly be looking to bring in more talent before the season begins. Aside from the bullpen, the Halos could use another power bat in the lineup to accompany Jorge Soler and Mike Trout.
The Angels could also use a proven, solid infielder. Luis Rengifo has only played in 71 percent of games over the last four seasons and Anthony Rendon has played in less, at just 32 percent.
While there is speculation prospect Christian Moore will play a big role for the Angels in 2025, he struggled at the plate in Double-A and there were concerns about his defense. Furthermore, Zach Neto is coming back from shoulder surgery.
The Angels could also use another reliable arm in the rotation. With less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers report, the roster still has several holes.
