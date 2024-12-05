Angels Lose $67 Million Free Agent Pitching Target to AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels have secured two huge additions to their 2025 starting rotation in the form of left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
As for the rest of the rotation, right-hander José Soriano and lefty Tyler Anderson seem to be locked in, leaving one spot open for internal candidates to fight for in spring training — or the Angels could add another free agent.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter released his starting rotation predictions for all 30 clubs on Wednesday and had a surprising name slotted in as the No. 2 starter – Luis Severino. Unfortunately, Severino is now off the market.
On Thursday, Severino agreed to a three-year, $67 million deal with the American League West rival Athletics. Severino not only will not be joining the Angels — but he'll be tormenting them in the AL West for the next three seasons.
Severino made a strong comeback in 2024 after dealing with several injury-plagued seasons. During his brief time with the New York Mets, the 30-year-old right-hander compiled an 11-7 record across 31 starts, posting a 3.91 ERA. He logged 182 innings, struck out 161 batters, and recorded a 1.6 WAR, proving his durability and effectiveness on the mound.
Severino was on a one-year, $13 million contract in New York, helping the Mets make a surprise run to the NLCS in the process. He spent the previous nine seasons across town with the New York Yankees.
Severino's Yankees tenure was marked by early success and persistent injuries. He debuted impressively in 2015 and earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2018, finishing in the top 10 of AL Cy Young voting both years. However, injuries derailed much of his career starting in 2019, including shoulder and lat issues, Tommy John surgery, and other setbacks.
Between 2018 and 2022, despite limited appearances, Severino managed a strong 42-18 record with a 3.10 ERA, 1.064 WHIP, and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, averaging a 4.6 WAR per 162 games. His final Yankees season in 2023, however, was disappointing, as he went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA and a -1.5 WAR.
Severino's bounce-back 2024 season with the Mets earned him a major pay day, but it didn't come from the Angels after all.