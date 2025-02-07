Angels Lose Another Arbitration Case, Will Pay Utility Man Nearly $6 Million
Utility man Luis Rengifo won his arbitration case against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, per MLB insider Mark Feinsand.
Rengifo is set to earn $5.95 million this season. The Angels offered $5.8 million. The Angels previously lost their arbitration case with outfielder Mickey Moniak, who will earn $2 million.
It's widely known the Angels are open to trading Rengifo this winter, but with less than a week before pitchers and catchers report, there appears to be no traction on that front. MLB insider Jeff Passan mentioned both Rengifo and outfielder Taylor Ward as potential trade candidates in a report earlier in the offseason.
"For teams in search of an outfield bat, the Mets’ Starling Marte, Cleveland’s Lane Thomas, San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski and the Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward are there to be had," Passan wrote. Other options include Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor — whose availability, along with that of San Francisco’s LaMonte Wade Jr. and Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe, further muddies a crowded first-base free agent market — Angels utilityman Luis Rengifo and Minnesota catcher Christian Vazquez."
Rengifo underwent season-ending wrist surgery in August. The wrist injury had plagued Rengifo for a majority of the season and ultimately sidelined the utility man for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Rengifo was one of the Angels' best hitters over the course of the season, slashing .300/.347/.417 with 85 hits, 41 runs, six home runs, 24 stolen bases, and 30 RBIs. He had one of the best performances of his career in terms of batting average, on-base percentage, and stolen bases.
Rengifo failed to reach 100 games this season, marking the third consecutive season he has yet to surpass the mark. In his sixth season as an Angel, Rengifo was expected to be dealt at the trade deadline in July, but the team elected to keep both him and Ward.
At this point in the offseason, it seems likely Rengifo will remain in Anaheim, but as always, there are no guarantees.