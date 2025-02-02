Angels Lose Arbitration Case, Will Pay Outfielder $2 Million
Outfielder Mickey Moniak reportedly won his arbitration case hearing against the Los Angeles Angels. The 26-year-old filed for $2 million in 2025, while the Angels countered with $1.5 million.
This was the first time Moniak went through the arbitration process since being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft. He will be eligible for arbitration two more times and remains under club control until 2027.
The Angels have now handled two of their three arbitration cases this offseason. Along with Moniak, left-handed reliever José Quijada and third baseman Luis Rengifo qualified for arbitration.
Los Angeles managed to avoid arbitration with Quijada after agreeing to a one-year deal with a club option for 2026. But, the franchise is still working on Rengifo’s case, which includes $5.95 million filed by Rengifo and a $5.8 million counter from the Angels.
Moniak has played two full seasons with the Angels since joining the squad at the trade deadline in 2022. The Philadelphia Phillies traded Moniak and right fielder Jadiel Sanchez to the Angels in exchange for right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard.
Moniak excelled after being traded to a team closer to home. The Encinitas, California native had the best season of his career in 2023, slashing .280/.307/.495 and logging a .802 OPS.
Moniak hit a career-high 14 home runs and at least 45 RBIs in both of the last two seasons. His success in his first two full seasons with the Angels certainly helped the outcome of Moniak’s arbitration case.
Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout missed the majority of the 2024 season with a left meniscus tear. However, Trout is expected to return to center field in 2025, which will limit Moniak’s play time.
Moniak was able to fill in at center field after Trout’s injury, leading the Angels with 91 starts at the position. However, Trout, Jo Adell, and Taylor Ward will likely be the regular outfield trio for the Angels next season, with Moniak playing in a platoon role.