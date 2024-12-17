Angels Lose Out on Free Agent Pitching Target to AL Powerhouse
The Los Angeles Angels have missed out on one of their reported free agent targets as Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a contract.
Baltimore officially announced the signing on Monday night ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal is for one year and $13 million.
The 35-year-old is one of the most successful pitchers in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and will undoubtedly help a team craving starting rotation help.
Sugano, a two-time Sawamura Award winner (Japan’s version of the Cy Young), nearly made the jump to MLB when the Yomiuri Giants posted him in December 2020. He didn’t sign, though, and returned to the Giants, putting up numbers this year that looked a lot like his dominant, award-winning seasons in 2017 and 2018.
The eight-time All-Star rebounded in a big way in 2024 after an injury-plagued 2023 season. He delivered a dominant campaign for Yomiuri, going 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA across 156.2 innings in 24 starts. Sugano led the league in wins and finished second in ERA, showcasing his ability to return to elite form while striking out 111 batters.
Sugano was instrumental in leading the Yomiuri Giants to a Central League title, capping off the season with a strong postseason performance. In his lone playoff start against the eventual NPB champion Yokohama DeNA BayStars, he pitched seven solid innings, allowing just two runs.
Over his NPB career, Sugano has been remarkably consistent, compiling a 136-74 record with a 2.43 ERA. In 1,857 innings, he struck out 1,585 batters, maintaining a steady 7.7 K/9 rate while cementing his reputation as one of Japan’s top pitchers.
Despite this being his first MLB season, Sugano faced major league hitters when he was part of Japan's pitching staff for the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He finished the tournament tied with current Mets starter Kodai Senga for the lead in strikeouts.
In a crucial semifinal matchup against Team USA, Sugano was outstanding, allowing just one unearned run over six innings. He struck out six batters, including Nolan Arenado three times, as well as Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, and Adam Jones. Despite his stellar performance, Japan fell short, losing 2-1, but Sugano’s dominance on the mound was undeniable.
With Sugano now in Baltimore, the Angels are forced to continue looking for another starter to complete their rotation.