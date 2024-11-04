Angels Lose Pitcher to AL West Rival as Offseason is in Full Swing
The Texas Rangers have claimed right-hander Roansy Contreras off outright waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.
Previously one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, Contreras was acquired by the Angels in a cash transaction with the Pirates in May. He remains under team control for four more seasons but has no remaining minor league options.
At 24, soon to be 25, Roansy Contreras was once the prized prospect in the trade that sent Jameson Taillon from the Pirates to the Yankees. At the time, Contreras was widely ranked among the top 100 prospects in baseball, and he soon showed why. During the 2022 season, he pitched 95 innings for the Pirates with a 3.79 ERA, a promising debut that hinted at his potential as a long-term rotation piece.
Contreras’ performance that year was solid, even though his 21.1 percent strikeout rate and 9.6 percent walk rate were slightly below league averages. Nonetheless, he brought an impressive fastball, averaging nearly 96 mph, and was only 22 at the time. With that performance, Contreras appeared well on his way to securing a future in Pittsburgh's starting rotation.
The 2023 season marked a significant downturn for Contreras. He struggled mightily, finishing with a 5.91 ERA over his first 11 starts. During this time, he lost 1.5 mph off his average fastball, contributing to a decline in performance as his strikeout, walk, home run, and ground-ball rates all fell sharply.
The situation reached a low point when he transitioned to the bullpen; in his first relief outing after being removed from the rotation, he gave up five runs in just one-third of an inning. By the end of the season, he had allowed 13 runs in only 12 innings pitched in the Major Leagues.
In 2024, Contreras found himself in a middle ground between his previous two seasons, recording a serviceable but unimpressive 4.35 ERA while pitching for both the Pirates and Angels. While his strikeout and walk rates remained below average, he introduced a two-seamer to his pitching arsenal, helping him improve his ground-ball rate to 44.4 percent.
Despite these adjustments, Contreras still surrendered too much hard contact, which remained a concern for his effectiveness. However, he saw slight signs of progress, as his average exit velocity and hard-hit rate decreased from their 2023 levels, especially after his trade to the Angels. This change in performance might suggest that Contreras was beginning to find his footing again, offering hope for his future.
Moving forward, Contreras will need to build on these developments to solidify his role in a major league rotation. With a focus on refining his mechanics and maintaining his velocity, he has the potential to become a more reliable option. The upcoming season will be crucial for Contreras as he seeks to capitalize on his adjustments and reclaim his status as a promising pitcher.