Angels' Luis Rengifo Gets Good News On Hand Injury
Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels can exhale a sigh of relief after his visit to a hand specialist revealed only inflammation, according to MLB.com beat writer Rhett Bollinger.
Tuesday, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bollinger added that Rengifo was wearing a hand brace and said he already is feeling better but hasn’t tested it out yet.
Rengifo, who hurt his right wrist on a swing in the ninth inning last Wednesday night, initially underwent X-rays that showed no broken bones. He had an MRI on Friday which revealed inflammation but to be on the safe side, he still visited a hand specialist.
The news is good for the Angels, who won't lose one of their most consistent players to a lengthy injury list stay. Rengifo is hitting .315 with a .800 OPS and playing solid defense at third base.
The infielder is also one of the team's most attractive trade chips and an injury would hinder the chances of him being dealt. He’s under control for one year beyond this season.
Rengifo was placed on the 10-day IL on Friday. In addition to his .315 batting average, he has six homers, 12 doubles, and 25 RBIs on the year while showing off her versatility playing third base, second base, shortstop, and right field.