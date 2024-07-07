Angels' Luis Rengifo Set To See Hand Specialist
The Los Angeles Angels are sending infielder Luis Rengifo to see a hand specialist when they return home from their six-game road trip.
Rengifo was placed on the 10-day injured list with what the team has called wrist inflammation retroactive to Thursday when he was hurt on a foul ball in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s game in Oakland. The holiday weekend has complicated the process of getting a more specific diagnosis.
It's unclear how long Rengifo will be out which is a big blow for him and the Angels. He appeared to be heading for his first All-Star Game with his .315 batting average and 22 stolen bases in 69 games. He has clearly been one of the team's best players. His batting average was ranked sixth in Major League Baseball when he was placed on the IL and he is one of only two players hitting at least .300 with 20-plus stolen bases.
The 27-year-old is having a season that most dream of. He is slashing .315/.358/.442 with six homers, 12 doubles, and 25 RBIs while showing off her versatility playing third base, second base, shortstop, and right field.
“It’s a kick in the gut, for sure,” said catcher Logan O’Hoppe. “It’s a guy we rely on... You'd love to have them in there. Just one of those things we’ll have to deal with.”