Angels Made Massive Change to Pitcher That Appears to Be Paying Off
The Los Angeles Angels made an adjustment to right-handed pitcher Victor Mederos' delivery during spring training, and the change seems to be making a positive impact on the 24-year-old's game.
Mederos had featured for the Halos briefly during 2023 and 2024, though he allowed 10 runs in 8.1 innings through seven appearances during those years.
Angels minor league pitching coordinator Dom Chiti brought the idea of changing his arm slot in spring training to give his pitches more movement.
“It’s a huge change,” Mederos recalled being told while speaking to the Orange County Register. “Your whole arsenal is going to change.”
Mederos began the season in High-A, where he made just three starts, before returning to Triple-A, when he really found his stride. He made 16 starts with the Bees, posting his best season in the minors so far with a 3.39 ERA.
The Halos scratched Tyler Anderson from his start Tuesday, allowing Mederos his opportunity to prove himself at the major league level. Now that he has, he will likely occupy Jack Kochanowicz's spot in the rotation, as Kochanowicz is now in Triple-A.
In his start Tuesday, Mederos pitched four innings and allowed three runs. He had allowed two runs across four innings in his previous two appearances this season.
“I’m here for it,” Mederos said of the change after his start on Tuesday. “I’m here to do anything that’s going to make me better.”
Mederos' arm angle sat at 37 degrees in 2024, and has dropped to 24 degrees this season. Last season, he threw a four-seamer, slider, sinker, curveball and changeup, however, his arsenal has changed with his arm slot. He still throws the slider, sinker and changeup, though he now employs a sweeper, per Statcast.
The Angels will be glad to have more depth as far as starting pitching goes, as they had used just five true starters since the beginning of the season until Mederos came up. They are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot, and still have an outside chance to sneak by the New York Yankees, who are six games ahead of them in the Wild Card.
