Angels Made Massive Offers to All-Star Free Agent: Report
The Los Angeles Angels were all set to have an extremely promising offseason.
Improving the roster by acquiring veterans such as outfielder Jorge Soler, utility man Scott Kingery, right-hander Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, and infielder Kevin Newman was only the first phase of the offseason.
The Halos brought in the highly-sought-after southpaw free agent Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $63 million deal towards the end of November to round out their pitching rotation.
With starters Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers ready to return even stronger in 2025, and Jose Soriano off the injured list, the Angels were setting up a solid rotation for 2025.
Although the rotation seems to be able to stack up to many major league pitching lineups, the offense still seems to be an issue for the Halos.
After being linked to different free agent bats and losing out, time is ticking to address the hole in the lineup and position themselves as legitimate contenders in 2025.
Anthony Santander is one of the names that the Halos hoped to bring out to bolster the offense, but that unfortunately fell through as he signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Angels couldn't quite compete with the final agreed-upon offer as they were, "proposing three- and four-year concepts" to the All-Star. The Angels offer in terms of annual average would have been similar, but the total contract was obviously smaller than the Blue Jays' offer.
Santander proved in 2024 that he is certainly worth the money as he belted 44 home runs, 102 RBIs, and had a WAR of 2.9.
Another name linked to the Angels that ended up on a different American League club was Jack Flaherty.
The right-handed pitcher, fresh off a World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly was linked to the Halos, but signed with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night on a two-year, $35 million deal.
