Angels Make Big Roster Move Involving 3 Pitchers Ahead of Mariners Series Opener
The Los Angeles Angels have made a three-pitcher roster move ahead of Monday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners.
Left-handed pitcher José Quijada was reinstated from the injured list. To make room for him on both the 40-man and active rosters, right-handed pitcher Jack Kochanowicz was optioned to Double-A and right-handed pitcher Adam Cimber was designated for assignment.
Quijada, 28, underwent Tommy John sugery in May 2023 and has been out ever since, but he's finally set to make his 2024 debut. The left-hander made 10 appearances in 2023, sporting a 6.00 ERA across nine innings of work. In his last full season in 2022, he had his best year as a pro, sporting a 3.98 ERA across 40.2 innings of relief.
Quijada made nine minor league rehab appearances this year, allowing two earned runs in 7.2 innings of work for a 2.35 ERA.
Kochanowicz made two starts at the big league level, allowing 11 earned runs in seven innings for a 14.14 ERA. As for Cimber, he's struggled mightily in his first year with the Angels, sporting a 7.03 ERA across 24.1 innings of work. The Angels signed Cimber to a one-year, $1.65 million deal this offseason. The 33-year-old has played for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians/Guardians, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, and Angels throughout his seven-year career. He'll now head to waivers where he'll hope to find his next home.