Angels Make First Major Roster Moves of the Spring
The Los Angeles Angels made their first roster moves of the spring Sunday when a post on social media revealed right-handed pitcher Victor Mederos was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake while five others were reassigned to minor league camp.
The five who have been reassigned are right-handed pitchers Chris Cortez, Austin Gordon, and Ángel Felipe, and catchers Dario Laverde and Alberto Rios.
Mederos is best-known for his haircuts and has the most major league experience.
The Angels called him up last season from High-A Tri-City on Aug. 18 and he struggled in four appearances. He had an 11.81 ERA with seven hits and six walks allowed in 5.1 innings.
Manager Ron Washington like Mederos' stuff but wanted to see him get a hold of emotions.
“He needs to get control of his emotions,” Washington said. “He’s got good stuff, but sometimes he gets out there and lets the game speed up on him.”
Mederos has appeared in seven MLB games with the Angels since his debut in 2023, posting a 10.80 ERA after allowing 10 runs in 8.1 innings. His 96.8 mph fastball ranks in the 89th percentile among all pitchers, according to Statcast.
However, with a 22.2 percent walk rate and a 68.8 percent hard-hit rate, Mederos must improve his command before he can secure a consistent role in a major league bullpen.
Cortez was selected at No. 45 overall out of Texas A&M last year and was the club’s first second-round pick since 2021. He dominated opposing hitters in 2024, striking out 102 batters in 64.2 innings and holding opponents to a .187 average against.
Gordon was drafted by the Angels in the fourth round as the 110th overall pick. The righty pitched 24.2 innings his final year at Clemson with an ERA of 2.19 and a 3.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He finished 2-2.
Felipe made his major league debut with the Athletics in 2023 and missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Laverde signed with the Angels out of Venezuela in 2022. He impressed in his first two seasons between the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League, however, he struggled offensively with Low-A Inland Empire in 2024 and was reassigned to the ACL to regain his form. Upon returning to Low-A, he finished the season strong, hitting .301/.397/.404 over his last 42 games.
A third-round pick out of Stanford, Rios had an impressive stint in an Australian league this winter. While injuries have diminished his prospect status, this winter may have been a turning point for him. It's worth noting that he will enter camp as a catcher, although he also has experience playing in the outfield.
