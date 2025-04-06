Angels Make Franchise History Following Sunday's Win Over Guardians
The Los Angeles Angels made franchise history in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians Sunday.
More news: Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe Makes Insane History With Yet Another Home Run
The Angels won the first three series of the season for the first time since 2018. L.A. now has a 6-3 record and rank second in the American League West. It is the 14th time since the organization's inception in 1960 that the Angels have started 6-3 (it was last done in 2021).
The six wins throughout the Angels' first nine games of the 2025 season are tied for the most in franchise history.
At the end of an abysmal 2024 campaign, general manager Perry Minasian urged fans not to jump off the bandwagon just yet. Minasian promised change would be coming this season.
“For our fans, the ones that have been following us over the last three years and have gone through what we've gone through the last three years, I wouldn't jump off the bandwagon now,” Minasian said. “This team is going to improve."
Two weeks into the season, and Minasian appears to be making good on his promise to the fanbase. There was initially doubt that an offseason filled with veteran acquisitions could make the Angels that much better.
However, the Angels lineup has shown up and shown out in the last few games. Logan O'Hoppe became the first Angels catcher to home in four straight games. Jorge Soler hit a home run for a second straight game. Kyren Paris, who is hitting .444 with a new swing early this season, did the same.
“The offense has woken up,” said manager Ron Washington after Saturday's 10-4 win over the Cleveland. “They’ve been swinging the bats since the second game of the season, and tonight we just put it together the way we know we’re capable of putting it together. We’re proud of the work they’re doing.”
More news: Angels Star Outfielder Linked to Potential Blockbuster Trade This Year
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.