Angels Make Insane Home Run History in Beatdown of Rays
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make history early in the 2025 season. On Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Halos had three different players hit multiple home runs in the Angels' 11-1 victory.
The six home runs from Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, and Mike Trout marked the third time in franchise history the Angels have had three different players with multi-home run performances in the same game.
Adell hit two homers in the same inning and added four runs batted in to his final stat line against the Rays.
The only other times the Angels have had three different players with multi-home run games in the same game was in 1990 (Dante Bichette, Brian Downing and Dave Winfield) and 2000 (Troy Glaus, Tim Salmon, and Mo Vaughn).
The Angels (8-4) have won their first four series of the season for the first time since 2018. The L.A. lineup has evidently come to life, and the Angels look like a formidable team for the first time in a long time.
Additionally, the Angels' four home runs in the fifth inning matched a franchise record. The Angels have hit 18 home runs in their last five games.
The Angels led Tampa Bay, 7-1, by the fifth frame. The Angels are second in the American League West, just half a game behind the Texas Rangers in the standings.
There was much concern about the Angels' roster heading into the 2025 season. Most of the acquisitions for the Halos this offseason were veterans, and it was unclear whether Mike Trout could return to full form this season.
Then, Kyren Paris shocked the baseball world with his hot start to the season. Logan O'Hoppe and Jo Adell have also been hitting well.
There seems to be much more excitement surrounding the 2025 Angels squad than years prior. As for what's different about this team, Adell answered.
"I think we're going into the clubhouse everyday with the expectation to win," Adell said postgame.
