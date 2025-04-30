Angels Make Major Change to Starting Rotation
The Los Angeles Angels have made a few edits to their pitching rotation.
Per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks have been split up, as have Jose Soriano and Jack Kochanowicz to spread around the 'soft throwers' and sinker-throwing pitchers.
More news: Angels Not Projected to Draft Second-Generation Star in New Baseball America Mock
The rotation is still led by Yusei Kikuchi, but he will be followed by Soriano, Hendricks, Kochanowicz, and Anderson, in that order.
After four losses in a row, changes need to be made and manager Ron Washington will start with the rotation.
Tuesday's loss featured six innings from Kochanowicz and six strikeouts, but he also allowed four walks and a three-run home run. Overall, the right-hander has a 5.29 ERA over his six starts, which is up from last season's 3.99 mark.
As Fletcher insinuated, Kochanowicz throws a sinker almost half the time he is on the mound with a rate of 49.9 percent this season, or 236 total pitches.
The other sinker-heavy arm in Soriano has a 4.50 ERA, which is higher than his year-end marks the last two seasons. He is throwing a sinker on 53.6 percent of his pitches. His knuckle curve is his second-most used pitch (25.4 percent) with a slider (8.9 percent), split finger (7.3 percent), and four seam fast ball (4.8 perent) in his arsenal.
More news: Former Angels First-Round Draft Pick Has Breakthrough Week in Minors
Anderson, who will take the mound Wednesday, is off to his best start as a member of the Angels with a 2.60 ERA through five starts. Coming off his second-career All-Star honor in 2024, Anderson is on pace to finish with his best WHIP since 2022.
His average fastball velocity of 88.7 mph is in the third percentile in MLB, but Anderson makes it work for him as he is in the 92nd percentile of offspeed run value among active pitchers.
Hendricks has a 6.65 ERA this year through five starts and is having early command issues in his first year as a member of the Halos, but ranks in the 68th percentile of chase percentage on his pitches.
Fans will hope that the pitching edits Washington made will soon pay off and lead to a return to the win column.
More news: Angels' Ron Washington Pranked Kyren Paris: 'He Got Me Good'
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.