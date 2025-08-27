Angels Make Major Decision on No. 2 Overall Pick in 2025 Draft
The Los Angeles Angels' top pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Tyler Bremner, is set to sit on the sidelines this season, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Bremner was taken with the second overall pick in the draft out of the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Per Fletcher, Bremner is being managed carefully since he pitched a high workload during the college baseball season.
Rather than wear him down with more innings, the pitching prospect is getting rested for the next minor league season.
MLB Pipeline already has the right-handed pitcher listed as the No. 76 prospect in baseball and No. 2 for the Angels as a whole.
The Angels signed Bremner to a $7,689,525 bonus, $2.5 million under the slot value for the second overall pick.
This allowed the Angels to sign other draft picks above their slot value.
The Angels are known for targeting pitchers who are ready straight out of college for a quick rise up the minor league ladder.
Bremner was taken earlier than many draft experts projected, going at the top of the draft when he was pegged to be a mid-to-late first-round selection.
Coming into the draft, Bremner was ranked seventh overall by FanGraphs, 11th at Baseball America, 16th by The Athletic’s Keith Law, and 18th at both MLB.com and ESPN.
Angels scouting director Tim McIlvaine, however, was a big fan of the UCSB product and feels confident about his stuff playing in the major leagues.
“We’ve been following Tyler for years,” McIlvaine said. “We really like his changeup. We think it’s a pitch that whenever he’s in trouble, he can get outs with it.
"We like his fastball. He’s 6-4, and he’s gonna put on more weight still. There’s a lot you can really dream on.
“It’s his third pitch, and it’s developing. There are days where he has it and it’s really good and he gets a lot of swing-and-miss with it, and there are other days where it’s still coming.”
The 21-year-old has a plus fastball and a plus changeup, but lacks a third pitch to make him a top-tier prospect. There is still plenty of time for him to develop another pitch, potentially getting the hang of his slider.
