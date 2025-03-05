Angels Make Major Roster Move Involving 5 Players
The Los Angeles Angels announced another round of roster moves Tuesday, reassigning five players to minor league camp.
In an announcement via social media, the Angels revealed right-handed pitchers Kelvin Cáceres, Dakota Hudson, and Camden Minacci, infielder Yolmer Sánchez, and outfielder Bryce Teodosio were moved back to the minors.
Cáceres, 25, has been with the Angels throughout his career. Signed internationally from the Dominican Republic, he was added to the roster late in 2023 and made a short big league appearance. He played in two games, pitching four outs with one strikeout, two walks, two hits, and one earned run allowed.
Huson, 30, faced a challenging 2024 season after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Colorado Rockies. Over 18 starts and 89 innings, he recorded a 6.17 ERA, striking out only 12.1 percent of batters while walking 12.4 percent.
Despite maintaining a solid 52.3 percent ground-ball rate, it wasn’t enough to keep him in Colorado’s injury-riddled rotation. He was outrighted in October and eventually chose free agency.
Minacci, 23, spent the last season with Single-A Tri City and Double-A Rocket City appearing in 45 games with a 3-6 record and 3.31 ERA. He converted 18 of 25 save opportunities and limited opponents to 18 earned runs across 49 innings.
Sánchez, 32, is working to make his return to the majors after a two-year absence. The switch-hitting infielder played seven seasons with the White Sox from 2014 to 2020, earning a Gold Glove at second base in 2019.
Over his career with Chicago, he posted a .245/.300/.360 slash line in nearly 2,500 plate appearances. In recent years, he has primarily played at the Triple-A level, with brief stints in the majors in 2022 with the Red Sox and Mets.
Teodosio, who turns 26 in June, had a short appearance on the team's roster toward the end of the 2024 season. He was called up in early September and played in five games, recording one hit in 12 plate appearances while striking out five times.
However, he sustained a fracture in his right middle finger, which led to him being placed on the injured list for the remainder of the season.
