Angels Make Massive Announcement Regarding 2 Injured Pitchers
The Angels delivered good news Tuesday regarding two of their injured pitchers.
Sam Bachman, who made two minor league rehabilitation appearances for Class-A Inland Empire, had his assignment transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Bachman threw a scoreless inning for the Bees on Tuesday in Sacramento.
Meanwhile right-hander Robert Stephenson, who hasn't pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last year, is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Class-A Inland Empire on Tuesday.
Although both pitchers have been gradually ramping up their returns to the Angels, Tuesday's announcement marks the surest sign yet that they're on their way back.
In the case of Stephenson, it sets a concrete timeline for him to make his Angels debut. Pitchers have 30 days to complete a minor league rehab assignment barring any setbacks. If Stephenson remains on track, he can be activated from the 60-day injured list as late as June 12.
The 32-year-old right-hander signed a three-year contract with the Angels in January 2024. His contract includes a $2.5 million club option for 2027, which triggered when he spent 130 consecutive days on the injured list with an elbow ligament injury. That brought the Angels' total commitment to Stephenson to $35.5 million.
Bachman made two rehab appearances with the 66ers last week. He allowed one run, one walk, and struck out three batters in two innings. His rehab assignment can't extend beyond June 5 unless he suffers a setback.
Both pitchers would be welcome additions to a bullpen that has struggled all season. Angels relievers have a 6.80 ERA as a unit, the highest mark in the American League.
Although it's been a while since the Angels have seen both pitchers on a mound, Bachman and Stephenson figure to be part of the solution.
Stephenson was reinvigorated by a June 2023 trade to the Tampa Bay Rays. He went 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 42 games after the trade, striking out 60 batters in 38.1 innings.
Bachman was the Angels' first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The 25-year-old is working his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome, one of a few injuries that have limited his availability over the last five seasons.
Bachman, 25, has pitched 146 minor league innings and 17 major league innings since he was drafted by the Angels.
