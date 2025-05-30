Angels Make Massive Mike Trout Announcement Ahead of Series Opener vs Guardians
Mike Trout is back.
The Los Angeles Angels activated the three-time MVP ahead of Friday's series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Trout was on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee and has been sidelined since May 1.
Earlier this week, the Halos superstar ran the bases and had some at-bats against a minor league pitcher. It is important to note that manager Ron Washington said Trout had not run the bases at 100 percent, but it appears the team deemed the right fielder's progress was sufficient.
Washington remained non-committal on providing a firm date for Trout's return.
“I can’t answer that right now,” Washington told reporters when asked if Trout could play this weekend. “I’ve got to see how things fare the next time on the base paths, and how he recovers.”
Matthew Lugo was optioned to Triple-A Thursday, signaling the return of Trout was imminent. However, no official announcement was made by the Angels until Friday.
Prior to landing on the IL, Trout was hitting .179 with nine home runs, 18 runs batted in and an OPS of .727 across 106 at-bats. The most promising number from Trout's stat line was his nine home runs, which signaled the outfielder still had that same power that has earned him 11 All-Star selections.
The return of the 33-year-old should provide a boost to a lineup that has looked lifeless in the last five games, which the Angels have all lost.
Trout has missed 26 games this season, and as the Angels hope to climb the ranks of the American League West, could be a much-needed reinforcement for the L.A. lineup.
