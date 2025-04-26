Angels Make Massive Move, Shake Up Roster Ahead of Twins Game
The Los Angeles Angels made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Twins.
Left-hander Jake Eder was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, and the Angels selected the contract of right-hander José Fermin.
The Halos designated right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment, and optioned right-hander Victor Mederos to Triple-A Salt Lake following Friday night's 11-4 loss.
The moves come as no surprise given Angels insider Rhett Bollinger reported that Eder and Fermin had lockers in the clubhouse, while Edwards and Mederos did not.
Mederos was recalled from the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. Edwards' contract was selected by the Angels from the Salt Lake Bees that same day.
Mederos made one appearance for the Angels on Friday before being optioned after the game. The right-hander faced 13 batters across three innings. He allowed two earned runs and three walks, ending his 56-pitch outing with a 6.00 ERA.
Edwards pitched three innings for the Angels against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins, before being designated for assignment just a few days later. His two appearances included three earned runs and one walk in 47 pitches.
Fermin has the opportunity to make his Major League debut with the Angels, and last pitched for Rocket City this season. The reliever joins the Halos with a 1.13 ERA across eight innings pitched in 2025.
Eder is coming from Salt Lake where he has a 6.00 ERA across three starts. He's allowed six earned runs and three walks across nine innings pitched this season. Eder also threw 13 strikeouts.
