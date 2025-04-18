Halos Today

Angels Make Massive Roster Addition Ahead of Series Opener vs Red-Hot Giants

Valentina Martinez

Sep 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) slides back into first base on a pickoff attempt as Houston Astros first baseman Yainer Diaz (21) attempts to apply a tag during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto was activated from the injured ahead of Friday's home game against the San Francisco Giants. To make room for Neto, infielder Nicky Lopez was designated for assignment.

Neto was spotted at Long Beach airport Thursday afternoon, which hinted toward a roster move coming soon.

The 24-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in November and opened the season on the IL. He began his rehab assignment on April 1.

Manager Ron Washington was adamant about not rushing Neto's return. The skipper wanted to ensure the young Halo had played consecutive full games at shortstop before even considering bringing him up.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get back,” Washington said of Neto ahead of Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers. “He really wants to get back. And we want him back. We’ve been having good conversations about his workouts and what he’s feeling. And giving him some wisdom, more or less. He’s going to be at home when he gets back because we’ve already done our razzing with each other.”

The Angels have lost four games in a row, and return home with a 9-9 record after starting the season 8-4.

The arrival of Neto should help propel the L.A. lineup, as he slashed .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 77 runs batted in, 34 doubles, 30 stolen bases, and an OPS of .761 last season.

