Angels Make Massive Roster Cuts Involving 16 Players
The Los Angeles Angels made a massive round of roster cuts Sunday involving 16 players.
Los Angeles optioned left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri, outfielder Gustavo Campero, right-handed pitcher Caden Dana, left-handed pitcher Jack Dashwood, and infielder Niko Kavadas to Triple-A Salt Lake.
The Angels additionally reassigned right-handed pitchers Connor Brogdon, George Klassen, Michael Darrell-Hicks, José Fermin, and infielder Cole Fontenelle, left-handed pitchers Victor González, Samy Natera, infielders Denzer Guzman, and Carter Kieboom, outfielder Nelson Rada and catcher Sebastián Rivero to minor league camp.
Aldagheri, Dana and Klasse were all being considered as potential big league straters this season and they could still get called up, but they won't start the season with the Angels.
The Angels are expected to feature Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, Tyler Anderson, and Kyle Hendricks in the rotation, with the final spot up for grabs in a competition.
The roster moves leave right-hander Jack Kochanowicz and left-hander Reid Detmers competing for the fifth spot in the rotation. Chase Silseth is also in the mix, along with José Suarez.
“Going through this rotation, we'll start really zeroing in on where we are and where we want to go, but we’re still not there yet,” Washington said. “So everybody is still competing.”
Kavadas was also a strong candidate for the Opening Day roster after having a strong Arizona Fall League season. The infielder was named the Arizona Fall League's Offensive Player of the Year batting .329/.462/.700 in 20 games, and ranking second in homers (six) and extra base hits (13), third in slugging and OPS (1.162) and fifth in walks (17).
However, his offense disappeared this spring. Through 20 at-bats in 11 games, he was 2-for-20 with two walks and 13 strikeouts.
Brogdon, González and Kieboom all have major league experience.
Brogdon won a World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers but he had a nightmare of a season. He only appeared in one game with the Dodgers and gave up two home runs. He was placed on the injured list with plantar fasciitis shortly after and never returned to the majors last season.
González has spent the last four seasons with the Dodgers and the New York Yankees. He has a 3.36 ERA in the majors, including a 3.86 ERA in 23.1 innings with the Yankees last season.
Kieboom was selected by the Washington Nationals as Anthony Rendon's replacement but struggled to perform in the big leagues, hitting .199/.297/.301 over 508 plate appearances.
