Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Activate $33 Million Reliever, Cut 2 Veterans
The Los Angeles Angels have activated right-hander Robert Stephenson as the pitcher looks to make his debut as a member of the Halos since signing a three-year, $33 million deal in January 2024.
In corresponding moves, veterans Chuckie Robinson and Tim Anderson were designated for assignment, utility man Scott Kingery was recalled, and southpaw Jake Eder was optioned.
Stephenson has been one of the most anticipated members of the Angels for about 14 months as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.
When he last appeared on an MLB mound, the Northern California native threw a career-low 3.10 ERA as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. Over those 52.1 innings pitched, Stephenson threw 77 strikeouts to just 16 walks, giving him a career-high 4.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
This was in large part why he inked such a deal with the Angels, but after quite some time away, he can finally approach the bump in an Angels uniform.
The two veterans designated for assignment, Anderson and Robinson, were both added this offseason in hopes of imparting their experience on the young team and still contributing with their bats.
Anderson couldn't quite get things going after originally signing a minor league deal and making the Angels ahead of Opening Day. Over 31 appearances with the Angels in 2025, he batted just .205 with three RBIs across 83 at-bats.
Robinson was acquired from the Chicago White Sox to bolster backstop depth, but all 27 appearances with the Angels organization came in Triple-A. He was recently given a locker in the clubhouse, but it was just a taxi squad percaution due to Logan O'Hoppe still awaiting clearance to play.
Eder has pitched 5.1 innings for the Halos, throwing four strikeouts, allowing four walks, and earning two runs in the process.
As for Kingery, another offseason acquisition, he has been hitting .384 with an absurd 1.042 OPS in Triple-A and the Arizona Complex League and will hope to bring that same production to The Show.
