Angels Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Friday’s Series Opener vs Guardians
The Los Angeles Angels optioned outfielder Matthew Lugo to Triple-A Salt Lake Thursday to reportedly make room on the roster for three-time MVP Mike Trout, who has been on the injured list since May 2 with a bone bruise in his surgically-repaired left knee.
Trout has been steadily recovering from his injury, beginning running around the bases Tuesday and facing a minor league pitcher in game-speed at bats Wednesday. The Angels have been without Trout for 26 games, and have split them, 13-13, in his absence. He started all 29 games before his injury.
The Angels need any offensive boost they can get, as they are riding an MLB-worst five-game skid heading into the series against the 2024 American League Central winners. Their bats went cold after an eight-game win streak, and Trout would be a major addition to any team in need of offense.
The 11-time All-Star led the Halos with nine home runs before his injury, and posted a slugging percentage of .462, more than 100 points better than Jo Adell, who has moved to right field from center in Trout's absence.
Lugo came out of the gate hot after his call-up May 9, batting .360 through May 18's win against the Dodgers. However, he has not recorded a hit since then.
He went 0-for-14 to end his first stint in the major leagues. The outfielder slashed .231/.250/.564 in the bigs, crushing three home runs and notching six runs batted in.
Lugo struggled for at bats in the major leagues, coming in as a pinch hitter toward the beginning of his stay in Los Angeles and resting every other day toward the end of his spell with the Halos. He will get more consistent at bats with the Bees, where he slashed .212/.292/.364 with four home runs and 12 runs batted in before his call up.
The Angels hope Trout's return will help them get back on track, as they sit five games out of first in the American League West behind the Seattle Mariners, and 4.5 games out of an AL Wild Card spot.
