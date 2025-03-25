Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Announce Top Prospect Will Make Opening Day Roster
The Los Angeles Angels have officially informed their former No. 4 overall prospect Kyren Paris that he will be making the Opening Day roster, general manager Perry Minasian said Tuesday, via The Athletic's Sam Blum.
In a busy roster day in Anaheim, veteran infielder Tim Anderson learned that he will be starting the next chapter of his All-Star career in the majors as his contract was also selected by the Halos.
There is also history being made as right-hander Ryan Johnson is not only making the team, but will become the 24th player in MLB history to go directly from the Draft to the Majors without ever logging minor league experience. The last Angels player to achieve this was Jim Abbott in 1989.
To make room for Anderson and Johnson on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitchers Angel Perdomo and Jose Quijada were designated for assignment.
Paris has impressed the organization this spring with his clutch hits and consistent bat.
In 23 Cactus League appearances, the infielder batted .400/.449/.667 with an absurd 1.116 OPS. He added two home runs, 13 RBIs, and four stolen bases.
After various winter workouts with Richard Schenck, hitting coach of reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, a minor leg kick was added to his swing that has made things more efficient for the 23-year-old.
Manager Ron Washington noted the elevated play from the young infielder earlier this spring.
“He’s a totally different guy than he was last spring,” Washington said.
As for fellow infielder Tim Anderson, he has also made the roster but under very different circumstances.
Where Paris is hoping to grow upon his 36 major league outings in the last two seasons, Anderson is working to get back to a consistent place in MLB.
At 31 years old, Anderson inked a minor league deal with the Angels this offseason. He is just two seasons removed from his second All-Star honor, and not too far removed from leading MLB in batting average in 2019.
After a very real possibility of Anderson beginbing 2025 in Triple-A, he will start his attempt at rejuvenating a productive MLB career in the majors.
The last move of a tumultuous roster day will be a historic one as Johnson will skip the minor leagues altogether on his way to the Opening Day roster. This is in large part owed to a dominant 2024 at Dallas Baptist University where he went 11-3 over 106 innings with an absurd 151 strikeouts to only 14 walks all season.
As the right-hander officially makes the roster and joins Abbott in Halos history, he is the first player in MLB since Chicago White Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet in 2020 to accomplish this feat.
