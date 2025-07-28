Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Option Struggling Pitcher Ahead of Monday’s Game
The Los Angeles Angels are officially calling up right-hander Jack Kochanowicz from Triple-A Salt Lake.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Jose Fermin was optioned, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
Fermin has a 6.63 ERA across his 23 appearances this season. He has tossed 24 strikeouts to 14 walks during this time. In his last five outings, he has allowed seven earned runs across 2.2 innings of work, including a blown save and a pair of losses.
As for Kochanowicz, he has a 6.03 ERA across 19 starts this season, including a brutal eight earned runs allowed in 2.2 innings of work during his most recent big league start towards the beginning of the month.
During his sole appearances in Triple-A, Kochanowicz went five innings without an earned run, throwing four strikeouts and allowing three hits in the process.
Fermin will look to get his ERA down in the minors once again after a promising start to his season in Double-A, tossing a 1.13 ERA in six appearances with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
His performance in Double-A earned him nine games in The Show before heading back to the minors thanks to an injured list stint.
A right elbow impingement sidelined him for about two weeks in May, and Fermin spent some time in Triple-A. In Salt Lake City, his ERA was 3.38 across five appearances, but he did enough for the Angels to give him a more substantial role since the end of June.
Fermin has an average velocity of 96.8 mph on his fastball, putting him in the 86th percentile among active pitchers. If he can get more command at the plate and continue his above-average strikeout rate, he can expect to be back in the Big A in no time.
Kochanowicz will keep doing what he does best, creating ground balls 53.6 percent of the time (which is in the 90th percentile across the majors), and flexing his fastball with an average velocity of 95.7 mph in the process.
