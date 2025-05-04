Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Place Pitcher on Injured List
The Los Angeles Angels made a massive roster move Saturday. The Angels placed left-hander Garrett McDaniels on the 15-day injured list with left biceps tendinitis.
The Angels selected the contract of right-hander Touki Toussaint, recalled right-hander Michael Darell-Hicks from Triple-A Salt Lake, and optioned right-hander Jake Eder.
Darrell-Hicks was not eligible to be recalled unless a player was hurt, which ended up being McDaniels. The southpaw pitched 10.2 innings with six strikekouts and eight walks this season for the Angels prior to his IL stint.
Darrell-Hicks was previously an undrafted free agent, but was called up by the Angels earlier this season. Across 6.2 innings of work in the big leagues, the right-hander has a 6.75 ERA with four strikekouts.
Darrell-Hicks gave up five earned runs, but has another chance to take the mound for the Angels.
Toussaint is a familiar face for the Halos. The former first-round pick last played for the Angels in 2022 during the second half of the season. Toussaint logged a 4.62 ERA across 25.1 innings pitched that season.
