Angels Make MLB History With Home Runs By 4 Young Players
The Angels embraced a youth movement this season, knowing the success of the team largely hinged on the ability of their 25-and-under hitters — Jo Adell, Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel — to produce at the major league level.
The sink-or-swim approach became even more pronounced when veterans Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon were felled with injuries in April. The result? A mixed bag, at best. The Angels entered play Monday with an 18-29 record.
That's why what Adell, O'Hoppe, Neto and Schanuel did in Monday's comeback victory over the Houston Astros was so significant.
Setting aside the Angels' disappointing first month, the elevated stakes of an intradivisional game in the standings, and the score at the time (the Angels trailed 6-1 when the first of the four home runs left the yard), the breakout game was thrilling for the young quartet.
The home run barrage started in the fifth inning. Schanuel hit his fifth home run of the season against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez. Later in the inning, O'Hoppe and Adell hit back-to-back homers against Valdez. Neto's sixth home run of the season, in the sixth inning, came against reliever Rafael Montero.
The Angels' 9-7 win came at a time when the Astros are struggling mightily. They're currently 21-27, third in the American League West, and only two games ahead of the Angels (19-29).
More than a game in the standings, it was a cool piece of history for the Angels' young core, and a sure sign of progress in what's become a rebuilding season.