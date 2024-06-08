Angels Make Multiple Roster Moves Prior To Saturday's Game
The Los Angeles Angels made a couple of transactions on Saturday ahead of their home game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium.
Infielder Kyren Paris was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Friday night's 7-1 loss. The corresponding move was recalling infielder Michael Stefanic from Salt Lake.
Stefanic spent the first two months of the season on the injured list with a strained left quad but was activated in late May and placed in Triple-A. At Salt Lake City. He was placed on the 10-day injured list during spring training and was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 30.
He was finally activated to begin his rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on May 13 and then assigned to Salt Lake on May 21. Stefanic went 2-for-7 in four ACL games with two runs batted in and two walks. While with the Bees, he was 19-for-54 (.352) in 15 games with five doubles, four runs scored, 11 RBIs, 10 walks, five strikeouts, and one stolen base.
Paris was recalled from Double-A Rocket City on May 9 and appeared in 21 games with the big league club before being optioned to Triple-A. He was 6-for-51 (.118) with two doubles, one home run, four runs scored, five RBIs, seven walks, one stolen base and 17 strikeouts.
Stefanic should see playing time at second base until Brandon Drury (hamstring) returns from the IL.