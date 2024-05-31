Angels Make Puzzling Roster Move Regarding Healthy Infielder
The Los Angeles Angels have made a puzzling roster move. On Wednesday, the team reinstated infielder Michael Stefanic from the injured list, and subsequently optioned him to Triple-A. Additionally, the team transferred right-handed pitcher José Cisnero to the 60-day injured list.
The confusion comes with the first move, though, as Stefanic seemed on track to return from injury and go straight to the Angels' big league roster.
Stefanic, 28, was set to open the season with the Angels, but suffered a left quad strain in spring training that took much longer to heal than initially expected. Stefanic ended up going on the 60-day injured list, and finally started a rehab assignment in the middle of May.
Stefanic began his rehab assignment at rookie ball before playing in six games at Triple-A, where he went 9-for-19. He seemed to be checking all the boxes to make a return to the big league level, but instead, the fully-healed infielder is remaining at the Triple-A level.
With Stefanic remaining at Triple-A, the Angels are choosing to continue to give opportunities to the struggling Cole Tucker and Kyren Paris.
Tucker, 27, is hitting just .195 with a .595 OPS in 16 games with the Halos this season. Paris, 22, is hitting just .122 with a .478 OPS.
So, for now, Stefanic remains in Triple-A, where he's slashing .370/.419/.444 with an OPS of .864 in eight games.