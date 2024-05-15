Angels Make Roster Move Hoping to Avoid Series Sweep Against Cardinals
The Los Angeles Angels have made a roster move ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Angels have recalled right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake. To make room for him on the roster, right-handed pitcher Amir Garrett was designated for assignment.
Daniel, 26, hasn't pitched in the majors yet this season after making three appearances last year. In those three appearances, he pitched 12.1 innings, and allowed just three earned runs for an ERA of 2.19.
The former seventh-round pick by the Angels in 2019 has struggled in Triple-A this year, sporting a 5.89 ERA across seven starts.
Garrett, 32, has struggled at the big league level for the Angels in 2024. In six appearances, he's pitched 5.1 innings, and has allowed three earned runs for an ERA of 5.06.
He has had impressive strikeout numbers, though, striking out 11 batters, putting him on pace for 18.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Unfortunately, he also has high walk numbers with five walks, which averages ou to 8.4 walks per nine innings.
Garrett will now head to waivers, where he'll either be picked up by a new team, or clear them and potentially remain in the Halos' organization.
Garrett is an eight-year veteran who began his career in 2017 with the Cincinnati Reds. He spent five seasons in Cincinnati before spending the last two in Kansas City with the Royals.
He has a 4.95 career ERA in 330.2 innings of work.