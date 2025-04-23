Angels Make Roster Move, Massively Shake Up Lineup Ahead of Wednesday’s Game
Carl Edwards Jr. was a last-minute acquisition by the Angels in spring training, signing a minor league contract at the relatively late date of March 21.
Wednesday, Edwards became one of the first players promoted to the majors from Triple-A Salt Lake this season.
The Angels announced they selected Edwards' contract, recalled right-hander Victor Mederos, designated reliever Ian Anderson for assignment and optioned right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks to Salt Lake in a series of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The bullpen behind starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz wasn't the only thing the Angels shook up Wednesday.
Manager Ron Washington posted a new-look lineup with slugger Jorge Soler batting leadoff for the first time this season, one of many changes after the Angels' offense looked listless in a 9-3 loss on Tuesday.
Soler, 33, led off 41 times in 2024, splitting the season between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves. He posted some of his best numbers (.276/.386/.513) from the top perch in the batting order. Soler slashed .241/.338/.442 overall in 142 games.
This season, Soler is slashing .263/.322/.463 in 22 games with the Angels. His elevation comes at the expense of outfielder Taylor Ward, who had batted leadoff in all of the Angels' 22 games this season. The veteran is slashing .220/.258/.462 overall and has only six hits, one walk, and 10 strikeouts across his last 33 plate appearances.
Zach Neto and Mike Trout are batting second and third, respectively, with Ward batting cleanup for the first time this season.
Edwards' first game with the Angels will give him service time with seven different major league teams. Originally a 48th-round draft pick by the Texas Rangers out of high school in 2011, he debuted with the Chicago Cubs in September 2015 and made eight appearances out of the bullpen during the Cubs' historic run to a World Series championship the following year.
Edwards was traded to the Padres in July 2019. His career since then has been a series of twists and turns, taking him to the Mariners, Braves, Blue Jays, White Sox and Nationals — with detours back to the Cubs' and Padres' systems in 2024.
In seven games at Salt Lake, Edwards had allowed 14 hits and six runs (two earned) in 11.2 innings while walking three and striking out 13.
Darrell-Hicks' 6.75 ERA is deceiving; the rookie right-hander made three consecutive scoreless outings — including two innings Tuesday against Pittsburgh — and was perhaps ticketed for the minors to get some rest no matter what.
Anderson was hoping for a career revival in Anaheim after he was acquired from Atlanta in March for left-hander Jose Suarez, another change-of-scenery candidate. Coincidentally, both pitchers were DFA'd this week. Anderson had an 11.57 ERA in seven appearances with the Angels.
Mederos, 23, allowed three runs in two innings in two Cactus League appearances with the Angels. He was 0-2 with a 3.52 ERA in three starts with Advanced Class-A Tri-City, where he walked three and struck out 14 across 15.1 innings.
