Angels Make Shocking Decision, Option Starting Pitcher to Triple-A
After a 9-0 thrashing at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, the Los Angeles Angels shockingly optioned starting pitcher Reid Detmers to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Detmers yielded four hits and five earned runs with three strikeouts and four walks in 3.2 innings. The biggest blow was a J.P. Crawford grand slam in the fourth inning.
At times throughout his tenure with the Halos, Detmers has looked like one of the team's best pitchers, and other times, he has looked like their worst. After Saturday's loss, his earned run average ballooned to 6.14 and he's consistently looked the latter over his last eight starts.
Detmers followed a 1.19 ERA over his first four starts with an 8.93 mark over his last eight. He’s walked 20 hitters across 40.1 innings during his eight-start slump.
With his demotion, the Angels' most obvious candidate for a call-up is left-hander Kenny Rosenberg. The Southpaw has a 3.86 ERA at Triple-A Salt Lake, and last season he had a 3.82 ERA in 33 big league innings.
Injured right-hander Chase Silseth just threw three innings in his first rehab outing on Friday. He began the season in the starting rotation but needs a couple more rehab starts before he's ready to return to the big league rotation.
Lastly, there is top pitching prospect and right-hander Caden Dana. He has a 2.76 ERA at Double-A and it isn't uncommon for Angels general manager Perry Minasian to call up players from Double-A who he believes are ready.
Hopefully, for Detmers, he can make a few tweaks in the minors and be back in the big leagues because the Angels need the early-season version of him to be competitive.