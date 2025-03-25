Angels Make Shocking Opening Day Roster Decision With Pitcher Who's Never Played in Minor leagues
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson has made the Los Angeles Angels' Opening Day roster, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Johnson was selected in the second round of last year's draft, and has not spent a day in the minor leagues.
More news: Angels Shockingly Releasing Key Outfielder Just Days Before Opening Day
Now, he'll make his professional debut at the MLB level.
Johnson is the first player from his draft class to reach the majors, making it four straight years in which an Angels player has accomplished that feat.
Chase Silseth (2021 draft), Zach Neto (2022), and Nolan Schanuel (2023) were all the first players from their respective draft classes to debut.
Johnson was selected with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2024 draft. He didn't pitch at all last season, and skyrocketed through the organization this spring with an impressive showing.
Across six appearances and 11.1 innings pitched, Johnson had a 3.97 ERA with 10 strikeouts and just one walk. His most recent appearance came on Monday, when he pitched two innings of one-run ball as the starter in the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
More news: Making Sense of The Angels' Decision to Release Their Former First-Round Pick Outfielder
The Angels were able to draft Johnson due to the comp pick they received for losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency. While they obviously missed out on getting a generational haul for Ohtani by trading him, they're hoping Johnson at least turns into somewhat of a consolation prize for losing the now three-time MVP.
With Johnson in the bullpen, the Angels only have one more spot available. Kenley Jansen, Ben Joyce, Brock Burke, Ryan Zeferjahn, Ian Anderson, Reid Detmers, and Johnson are the top seven. The last spot will go to one of Garrett McDaniels, Angel Perdomo, or Jose Quijada.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.