Angels Make Unfortunate Announcement Regarding Ben Joyce's Injury Recovery
For the most part, Angels relievers have been the opposite of reliable in 2025. Collectively, they have an atrocious 7.15 ERA, the worst mark in the American League.
Kenley Jansen, signed to a $10 million contract to be the team's closer, has allowed six runs in his first 9.1 innings of the season.
Ben Joyce was seen as a potential closer coming into the season — if not at the outset, then perhaps down the road, if the Angels were to trade Jansen to a contending team at the deadline as they have done in years past with Raisel Iglesias, Carlos Estevez and others.
However, Joyce has been limited to five games this season because a shoulder injury that landed him on the 15-day injured list in April. He was initially placed on the IL on April 11, leaving him eligible to return at any time this month.
That changed Friday, when the Angels transfered Joyce to the 60-day IL amid a flurry of roster moves. Now, he won't return to the team until June 8 at the earliest.
Joyce told reporters, including Sam Blum of The Athletic and Jack Janes of The Sporting Tribune, that he's been shut down from throwing and will meet with a doctor next week.
Without further clarification about the cause of Joyce's inflammation, it's unknown when he will be able to return.
Joyce reportedly tried playing catch a week ago, a small step in the road back from shoulder inflammation. Ostensibly he was unable to continue progressing in his throwing program.
Joyce, 24, was the Angels' third-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. His blazing fastball once touched 105.5 mph in college, putting his name on the draft map.
Last year, Joyce threw the fastest pitch delivered by any pitcher in 2024, a 105.5 mph fastball to the Dodgers' Tommy Edman on Sept. 4.
The only major league pitcher known to throw harder than Joyce is Aroldis Chapman, who reached 105.8 mph in 2010 and 105.7 mph in 2016.
In 48 career MLB games, Joyce is 4-1 with a 3.12 ERA.
Absent Joyce's return, the Angels have turned to alternatives for help. They selected the contract of journeyman right-hander Shaun Anderson, who had been starting at Triple-A. They signed veteran reliever Buck Farmer to a minor league deal.
In part due to Joyce's absence, the Angels have used a whopping 18 different relief pitchers, including position player Nicky Lopez. No AL team has used more.
Anderson could become the 19th reliever to appear in a game if he's called upon in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. With Joyce absent for at least another month, the revolving door to the Angels' bullpen will only continue to revolve.
