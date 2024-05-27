Angels Making MLB History For All the Wrong Reasons
The Los Angeles Angels were swept by the Cleveland Guardians this weekend, dropping to 20-33 on the season. They sit firmly in last place in the American League West, and are on a trajectory that will keep them from playing in the postseason for the 10th straight season.
The Angels were showing some signs of life last week, winning back-to-back series against the division-rival Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. But unfortunately, they couldn't slow down a red-hot Guardians team over the weekend when they returned home.
With the three straight homes losses, the Angels have now dropped to 6-19 at home this season. That has made some unfortunate history.
According to MLB researcher and writer Brent Maguire, the Angels are just the 29th team since 1901 to begin a season 6-19 or worse in their first 25 home games. The 2023 Oakland Athletics were the most recent team to make that list, starting the season 5-20 at home.
Additionally, the Angels' home winning percentage of .240 would be the second-worst in MLB history, only trailing the St. Louis Browns in 1939, according to Statmuse.
The Angels have struggled at home, and things won't get any easier as they welcome the 37-18 New York Yankees into town for a three-game series this week. The Yankees have the best run differential in the American League at plus-84. They're also 19-10 on the road this season.