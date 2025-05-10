Angels Manager Addresses Reid Detmers' Massive Struggles
The Los Angeles Angels need to figure out their next steps with left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers.
In his last seven appearances entering Friday's game, Detmers had allowed 18 hits and 14 earned runs through just eight innings. Against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, Detmers allowed three hits and three runs without throwing any strikeouts after facing three bottom-of-the-order batters.
"I felt like that was a perfect situation to get him going," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "At the bottom of the order, maybe he'd come in, get his three outs, and then he'd start feeling much better about himself. But it didn't work out.”
Detmers’ struggles on the mound are nothing new. But for a brief moment, Detmers excelled in the Major Leagues. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft earned an American League Player of the Week honor in his rookie season and was selected for the Baseball America All-Rookie Team in 2022.
The southpaw accrued a 3.77 ERA through 25 starts with the Angels in 2022. However, since then, Detmers has progressively worsened throughout the years.
Detmers holds a 9.39 ERA after his scoreless inning on Friday with 15 strikeouts and six walks through 13 appearances this season. In only 15.1 innings, Detmers has allowed 22 hits, 16 runs, and two home runs.
“I just told him, this is his time,” Washington said after Friday's scoreless inning. “You know you’re better than you’ve been performing. We know you’re better than you’re performing. This is a good time right here for you to come back. And he did. He really stepped up.”
The Angels moved Detmers to the bullpen after four seasons as starter in the rotation. Los Angeles selected right-handed pitcher Jack Kochanowicz instead as the fifth starting pitcher in the rotation for Opening Day.
Despite Detmers struggles, the Angels are still confident in the soon-to-be 26-year-old’s abilities. Washington said the organization plans to continue working with Detmers to develop him into the MLB-caliber pitcher they know he can be.
“We just got to keep going to the drawing board and try to pull out of him what we know he has inside of him," Washington said.
Detmers still has multiple minor league options available. Therefore, the Angels could choose to send him to Triple-A for an opportunity to work through his issues.
He spent three months pitching in Triple-A last season from June to September but has yet to pitch in the minor leagues this season.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.