Angels Manager Breaks Silence on Shocking DFA of Veteran
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery — who is filling in for manager Ron Washington for the remainder of the 2025 season — spoke about the decision to designate veteran reliever Hector Neris for assignment to make space on the roster for right-hander Jose Fermin.
Neris had a 5.14 ERA with the Halos through 21 games after the Angels signed him to a major league contract April 16. He had allowed just two runs in his last seven appearances on the mound. The Angels DFA'd him June 28.
“Hector was great for the time he was here, in terms of what he brought to bullpen, settle down some of the young kids, gave a veteran presence,” Montgomery said. “But when Fermin is here, obviously, he’s part of what’s going on going forward. And unfortunately, that’s just part of the game. Somebody has to be replaced.”
More news: Former Angels Hall of Fame Outfielder Tragically Dies at 74
Fermin made his MLB debut with the Angels — who signed him to a minor league contract after the 2023 season — on April 26, where he pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
The right-hander landed on the injured list May 18 with right elbow impingement and returned June 8, but the Angels optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake after one appearance at the MLB level. He had a 4.82 ERA before coming up to the majors again, and has made two appearances since his return.
He featured against the Washington Nationals on both Saturday and Sunday, pitching an inning in each game and not allowing a hit or run in either game. He currently has a 3.97 ERA through 12 MLB appearances this season.
More news: When Will Zach Neto Return From Injury? Angels Star Answers
Fermin will be an important part of the Angels bullpen for the rest of the season as they hunt for a playoff spot. The Angels are the first team out of an AL Wild Card spot currently, and are just two games back of the Seattle Mariners. They are third in the AL West, sitting 8.5 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.